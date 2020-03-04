Stock Price Analysis: 2U Inc. (TWOU) 5.37% higher today while Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is trading 5.38% higher

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is currently trading at around $26.87, a price level that means its value has jumped 136.32% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TWOU shares have hit a high of $26.36 and a low of $24.42. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $74.37 and a low of $11.37, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.37%. That was after the news story published on Feb-26-20 that was titled ‘The George Washington University and Trilogy Education Launch FinTech Boot Camp in Washington, D.C.’.

Comparatively, TWOU’s year to date performance is at 6.29%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 5.68% over the last week and 28.72% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.59, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.70% and 6.91% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 14 analysts have given 2U Inc. (TWOU) a consensus price target of 30.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $41.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $24.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 4.04% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 34.46%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -11.96 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. William Blair issued a stock update for 2U Inc. (TWOU) on February 07, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 07, 2020 rated the stock at Sector Weight. 14 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 11 of the 14 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 8.71%, while it is 16.64% above and 11.32% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 197336.0 against a 3-month average of 1.20M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 113.92% of the 2U Inc. (TWOU) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $136.68 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 5.61 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired over 5.27 million shares.

The top investor is ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF that owns 3.01 million shares valued at 53.95 million. The company has a 4.73% stake in 2U Inc. The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund owns 2.48 million shares valued at 93.18 million, which represents a total stake of 3.89% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 1.67 million shares in 2U Inc., which makes up 2.63% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has gained 80.57% over the course of a year, with the price now at $6.66. According to a American City Business Journals story on Mar-03-20, ‘South Florida-based fitness drink maker inks distribution deal with Walmart’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.38% higher, and went as high as $6.35 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.91 and $6.35. The shares of the company are below the target price of $10.00 by -50.15%. The current market cap of the company is $458.14M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 22.66% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -6.20% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 17.04% in the past one month, 30.31% gain in 3 months, and 54.15% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CELH during past week was calculated to be 8.04% while that of a month was 5.63%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.18 and $0.03 for the next quarter but will shrink at -17.80% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -81.67% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 46.50% to $21.5M. 3 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $20.81M and a high of $22.4M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 131.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CELH stock, the company needs to record a growth of -65.17% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $11.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $5.48 while its 200-day moving average is $4.40. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CELH has around 72.49M shares outstanding that normally trades 27.46M of its float. The price of CELH recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 5.69% with 0.39 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.77 while its RSI stands at 64.03.

Analysts are estimating that the CELH stock price might go down by -65.17%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $11.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $11.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -65.17% from its current price. All in all, the price of CELH has increased by 30.85% so far this year.