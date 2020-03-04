Stock News Summary – March 04, 2020: NantKwest Inc. (NK), Veritone Inc. (VERI)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) is currently trading at around $5.40, a price level that means its value has jumped 468.42% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NK shares have hit a high of $5.40 and a low of $4.8686. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.90 and a low of $0.95, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.57%. That was after the news story published on Jan-17-20 that was titled ‘Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in NantKwest (NK) Stock’.

Comparatively, NK’s year to date performance is at 32.45%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 2.66% over the last week and -20.57% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.61, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.09% and 9.98% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given NantKwest Inc. (NK) a consensus price target of 4.00, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $4.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $4.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -35.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb -35.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -35.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Citigroup issued a stock update for NantKwest Inc. (NK) on May 31, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Sell” rating. Citigroup on November 30, 2018 rated the stock at Neutral. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 134.24%, while it is -0.01% below and -7.71% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 186231.0 against a 3-month average of 2.26M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 21.08% of the NantKwest Inc. (NK) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $6.2 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 1.07 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 680475.0 shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 546418.0 shares valued at 557346.0. The company has a 0.56% stake in NantKwest Inc. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns 379861.0 shares valued at 387458.0, which represents a total stake of 0.39% of the company’s shares. Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Horizon Wealth Masters Fd holds 229856.0 shares in NantKwest Inc., which makes up 0.23% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has lost -58.01% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.20. According to a CNW Group story on Mar-02-20, ‘Veritone Inks Multiyear Deal with Canada’s Bell Media’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.02% higher, and went as high as $3.10 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.89 and $3.10. The shares of the company are below the target price of $7.20 by -125.0%. The current market cap of the company is $74.42M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 23.57% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -67.94% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 33.48% in the past one month, -0.99% loss in 3 months, and -34.14% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of VERI during past week was calculated to be 8.60% while that of a month was 8.76%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$3.20 and -$1.11 for the next quarter but will grow at 43.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 35.50% for the next fiscal year and by 50.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 10.90% to $12.14M. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $12M and a high of $12.23M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 25.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the VERI stock, the company needs to record a growth of -150.0% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $8.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $2.60 while its 200-day moving average is $4.55. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, VERI has around 24.89M shares outstanding that normally trades 20.48M of its float. The price of VERI recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 1.87% with 0.25 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 62.08.

Analysts are estimating that the VERI stock price might go down by -150.0%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $8.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -150.0% from its current price. All in all, the price of VERI has increased by 20.08% so far this year.