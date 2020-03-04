Stock News Summary – March 04, 2020: AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is currently trading at around $0.87, a price level that means its value has jumped 107.98% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AZRX shares have hit a high of $0.8465 and a low of $0.7911. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.10 and a low of $0.42, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.80%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘AzurRx BioPharma Receives $1.13 million in 2018 CIR (French Research Tax Credit)’.

Comparatively, AZRX’s year to date performance is at -22.11%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.59% over the last week and -14.32% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.08, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.49% and 8.60% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) a consensus price target of 5.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $7.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 87.57% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 87.57%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 82.6 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. National Securities issued a stock update for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) on June 11, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer on October 17, 2018 rated the stock at Outperform. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -20.50%, while it is -17.08% below and -4.63% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 49160.0 against a 3-month average of 523.88K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 7.35% of the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $726479.0 worth of the company’s shares. Parsons Capital Management, Inc. purchased 315644.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Tiedemann Advisors, LLC acquired over 303014.0 shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund that owns 124631.0 shares valued at 211872.0. The company has a 0.47% stake in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 103168.0 shares valued at 175385.0, which represents a total stake of 0.38% of the company’s shares. iShares Micro Cap ETF holds 44338.0 shares in AzurRx BioPharma Inc., which makes up 0.17% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT) has gained 405.00% over the course of a year, with the price now at $17.34. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-04-20, ‘Face-Mask Makers 460% Rally Spurs Lucrative Insider Share Sales’. The shares of the company were last trading at -9.64% lower, and went as high as $21.65 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $13.00 and $21.65. The shares of the company are below the target price of $2.50 by 85.58%. The current market cap of the company is $300.52M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 181.93% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -58.31% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 185.57% in the past one month, 469.44% gain in 3 months, and 456.23% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of APT during past week was calculated to be 73.86% while that of a month was 30.87%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.23 but will grow at 45.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 15.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -69.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the APT stock, the company needs to record a growth of 85.58% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $2.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.44 while its 200-day moving average is $4.24. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, APT has around 15.66M shares outstanding that normally trades 10.28M of its float. The price of APT recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 91.90% with 4.59 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of -2.57 while its RSI stands at 63.27.

Analysts are estimating that the APT stock price might go up by 85.58%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $2.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $2.50. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 85.58% from its current price. All in all, the price of APT has increased by 459.48% so far this year.