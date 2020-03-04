Price Analysis & Overview March 4: HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is currently trading at around $0.63, a price level that means its value has jumped 5.03% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, HPR shares have hit a high of $0.7601 and a low of $0.6415. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.11 and a low of $0.60, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -8.52%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘Who Has Been Buying HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) Shares?’.

Comparatively, HPR’s year to date performance is at -59.04%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -24.77% over the last week and -40.33% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.11, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 21.81% and 10.92% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) a consensus price target of 2.90, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $5.90, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $1.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 68.5% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 89.32%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 58.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Imperial Capital issued a stock update for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) on February 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “In-line” rating. Seaport Global Securities on October 10, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 4 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -54.48%, while it is -50.24% below and -34.83% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 326187.0 against a 3-month average of 1.02M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 98.18% of the HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $169.0 million worth of the company’s shares. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. purchased 21.77 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 17.64 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 7.12 million shares valued at 8.9 million. The company has a 3.33% stake in HighPoint Resources Corporation. The DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns 3.94 million shares valued at 4.18 million, which represents a total stake of 1.84% of the company’s shares. Aegis Value, Inc. holds 3.49 million shares in HighPoint Resources Corporation, which makes up 1.63% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has lost -22.32% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.92. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-02-20, ‘BOQI International Medical Announces Distributorship Agreement for Seradase in Southwest China’. The shares of the company were last trading at -9.89% lower, and went as high as $4.73 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.12 and $4.73. The shares of the company are below the target price of $12.50 by -218.88%. The current market cap of the company is $40.93M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 14.86% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -67.33% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -12.65% in the past one month, 65.40% gain in 3 months, and 102.32% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BIMI during past week was calculated to be 24.86% while that of a month was 18.42%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.14 but will shrink at -911.50% for the year. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -64.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BIMI stock, the company needs to record a growth of -218.88% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $12.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.43 while its 200-day moving average is $2.98. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BIMI has around 9.41M shares outstanding that normally trades 3.00M of its float. The price of BIMI recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 9.57% with 0.80 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of -0.34 while its RSI stands at 50.69.

Analysts are estimating that the BIMI stock price might go down by -218.88%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $12.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $12.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -218.88% from its current price. All in all, the price of BIMI has increased by 36.36% so far this year.