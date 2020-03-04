OneSpan Inc. (OSPN): Up 9.57% Today, Time To Buy This Stock?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), which rose 1.56 points or 9.57% to trade at $17.92 as last check. The stock closed last session at $16.36 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 115921 contracts so far this session. OSPN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 226.38 thousand shares, but with a 32.95 million float and a -2.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OSPN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 41.35% from where the OSPN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.51 over a week and surge $0.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $20.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/20/19. The recent low of $12.81 stood for a -16.63% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for OneSpan Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.56. This figure suggests that OSPN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OSPN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.32% at this stage. This figure means that OSPN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) would settle between $16.9/share to $17.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.97 mark, then the market for OneSpan Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.57 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, assumed coverage of OSPN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on June 26. Wedbush, analysts launched coverage of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 31. Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered the stock to a In-line call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 20.

OSPN equity has an average rating of 1.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 16.2% to hit $56.35 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.1% from $254570 to a noteworthy $265120. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, OneSpan Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 185.7% to hit $0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, OSPN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14.8% to hit $0.62 per share.