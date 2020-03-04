Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) surge 5.13% while FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) surge 5.02% – Why it happened?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) is currently trading at around $9.01, a price level that means its value has jumped 36.72% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, LL shares have hit a high of $9.55 and a low of $8.51. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $14.44 and a low of $6.59, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.13%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘LL vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?’.

Comparatively, LL’s year to date performance is at -12.28%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -14.90% over the last week and 12.61% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.91, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.77% and 9.18% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) a consensus price target of 9.40, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $10.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 9.9% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 9.9%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -28.71 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Morgan Stanley issued a stock update for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on January 21, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Underweight” rating. Raymond James on May 01, 2019 rated the stock at Outperform. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 6 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -5.52%, while it is 2.44% above and 5.47% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 495707.0 against a 3-month average of 1.79M.

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has lost -32.77% over the course of a year, with the price now at $41.44. According to a Thomson Reuters StreetEvents story on Mar-03-20, ‘Edited Transcript of FGEN earnings conference call or presentation 2-Mar-20 10:00pm GMT’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.02% higher, and went as high as $41.16 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $38.44 and $41.16. The shares of the company are below the target price of $65.17 by -57.26%. The current market cap of the company is $3.34B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -5.00% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -31.45% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -5.71% in the past one month, -6.87% loss in 3 months, and -11.64% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of FGEN during past week was calculated to be 6.70% while that of a month was 4.29%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.41 and -$0.29 for the next quarter but will shrink at -14.30% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 21.60% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 249.60% to $62.51M. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $24M and a high of $145.6M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -12.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the FGEN stock, the company needs to record a growth of -71.33% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $71.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $43.52 while its 200-day moving average is $42.20. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, FGEN has around 84.66M shares outstanding that normally trades 77.69M of its float. The price of FGEN recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -8.15% with 2.10 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.83 while its RSI stands at 44.74.

Analysts are estimating that the FGEN stock price might go down by -105.12%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $85.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $46.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -11.0% from its current price. All in all, the price of FGEN has decreased by -8.00% so far this year.