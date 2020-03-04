Here’s Why Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Increases 5.89% While Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Increases 7.26 And What You Do About It

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) is currently trading at around $9.63, a price level that means its value has jumped 587.51% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, KRMD shares have hit a high of $10.70 and a low of $9.00. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.70 and a low of $1.40, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.89%. That was after the news story published on Feb-25-20 that was titled ‘KORU Medical Systems Announces Record 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results’.

Comparatively, KRMD’s year to date performance is at 39.20%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 32.12% over the last week and 53.03% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.81, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 18.43% and 9.62% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) a consensus price target of 7.50, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $9.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $9.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -7.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb -7.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -7.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 127.57%, while it is 51.46% above and 39.83% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 109048.0 against a 3-month average of 309.05K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 46.44% of the Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $47.13 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 821633.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired over 528572.0 shares.

The top investor is SPDR Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF that owns 3101.0 shares valued at 14915.0. The company has a 0.01% stake in Repro Med Systems Inc.

Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has lost -34.37% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.40. According to a Simply Wall St. story on Mar-02-20, ‘Does Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.26% higher, and went as high as $3.30 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $3.09 and $3.30. The shares of the company are below the target price of $6.11 by -79.71%. The current market cap of the company is $219.52M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -10.94% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -42.54% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -2.46% in the past one month, -33.54% loss in 3 months, and -31.09% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of EGLE during past week was calculated to be 9.41% while that of a month was 9.10%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.06 and $0.39 for the next quarter but will grow at 127.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 285.70% for the next fiscal year and by 69.67% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -10.10% to $55.69M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $49.99M and a high of $59.9M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -279.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the EGLE stock, the company needs to record a growth of -77.94% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $6.05. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.79 while its 200-day moving average is $4.41. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, EGLE has around 69.25M shares outstanding that normally trades 69.25M of its float. The price of EGLE recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.59% with 0.28 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.30 while its RSI stands at 50.07.

Analysts are estimating that the EGLE stock price might go down by -150.0%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.10. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -20.59% from its current price. All in all, the price of EGLE has decreased by -31.09% so far this year.