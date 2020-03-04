Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Biggest Gainer of the Day: What’s really happening

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is 2.13 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 4.28% to $51.88 from its previous close of $49.75. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 251500 contracts so far this session. CWST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 249.8 thousand shares, but with a 45.1 million float and a -6.26% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CWST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $57.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.83% from where the CWST share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.13 over a week and surge $0.35 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.14, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $32.07 stood for a -7.59% since 04/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.68 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Casella Waste Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.06. This figure suggests that CWST stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CWST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.25% at this stage. This figure means that CWST share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) would settle between $50.55/share to $51.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $48.81 mark, then the market for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $47.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of CWST assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 22. Stifel analysts bumped their rating on Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 01. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 22.

CWST equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CWST stock price is currently trading at 49.21X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 75.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41.3. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 19.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13% to hit $182730, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.1% from $743290 to a noteworthy $811010. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 300% to hit $0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, CWST’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 3.5% to hit $0.88 per share.