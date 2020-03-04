Big Change Today: Atreca Inc. (BCEL) grew 23.86% while Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) grew 15.91%

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) is currently trading at around $28.48, a price level that means its value has jumped 199.42% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, BCEL shares have hit a high of $24.53 and a low of $22.28. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $27.34 and a low of $9.51, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 23.86%. That was after the news story published on Feb-24-20 that was titled ‘Atreca to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference’.

Comparatively, BCEL’s year to date performance is at 48.61%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 10.85% over the last week and 25.08% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.33, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 13.40% and 10.77% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 4 analysts have given Atreca Inc. (BCEL) a consensus price target of 28.20, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $30.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $23.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -13.92% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 5.07%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -23.83 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. ROTH Capital issued a stock update for Atreca Inc. (BCEL) on September 04, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Stifel on July 15, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 4 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 89.73%, while it is 55.97% above and 31.91% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 89974.0 against a 3-month average of 189.56K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 89.07% of the Atreca Inc. (BCEL) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $54.65 million worth of the company’s shares. Wellington Management Company, LLP purchased 3.37 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Boxer Capital, LLC acquired over 1.73 million shares.

The top investor is Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio that owns 334723.0 shares valued at 4.1 million. The company has a 1.52% stake in Atreca Inc. The Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 334415.0 shares valued at 6.49 million, which represents a total stake of 1.52% of the company’s shares. USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds 206700.0 shares in Atreca Inc., which makes up 0.94% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has current price of $2.04. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-28-20, ‘Mereo BioPharma Announces Positive Feedback from Type B End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA and Outlines Pivotal Phase 3 Pediatric Study Design for Setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta’. The shares of the company were last trading at 15.91% higher, and went as high as $1.78 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $1.65 and $1.78. The shares of the company are below the target price of $10.39 by -409.31%. The current market cap of the company is $43.83M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 3.43% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -75.94% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 4.64% in the past one month, -25.74% loss in 3 months, and -52.04% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MREO during past week was calculated to be 10.87% while that of a month was 14.34%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s EPS is -$0.58 for the next quarter. Earnings per share will increase by 7.90% for the next fiscal year.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MREO stock, the company needs to record a growth of -1950.98% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $41.84. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $1.98 while its 200-day moving average is $2.76. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MREO has around 24.90M shares outstanding that normally trades 16.20M of its float. The price of MREO recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -4.86% with 0.27 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 52.03.

Analysts are estimating that the MREO stock price might go down by -1950.98%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $41.84 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $41.84. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1950.98% from its current price. All in all, the price of MREO has decreased by -46.34% so far this year.