Why AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Rose 4.47% in Trade Today?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $36.79, the shares have already added 1.57 points (4.47% higher) from its previous close of $35.22. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 26323382 contracts so far this session. T shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 31.78 million shares, but with a 7.17 billion float and a -8.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for T stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.18% from where the T share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.33 over a week and tumble down $-0.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $39.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/18/19. The recent low of $29.67 stood for a -7.32% since 04/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for AT&T Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.1. This figure suggests that T stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current T readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.56% at this stage. This figure means that T share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that AT&T Inc. (T) would settle between $36.29/share to $37.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.58 mark, then the market for AT&T Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of T from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on January 30. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at MoffettNathanson lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 19.

T equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 31 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 16 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, T stock price is currently trading at 9.18X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. AT&T Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

AT&T Inc. (T)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.3% to hit $44.71 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.5% from $181.26 billion to a noteworthy $182.2 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, AT&T Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 1.2% to hit $0.87 per share. For the fiscal year, T’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.1% to hit $3.61 per share.