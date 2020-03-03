This is why Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) share price is gaining 3.67% today

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is 0.17 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 3.67% to $4.8 from its previous close of $4.63. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 256056 contracts so far this session. OESX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 524.74 thousand shares, but with a 25.09 million float and a -5.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OESX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25% from where the OESX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.31 over a week and tumble down $-0.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $0.85 stood for a -25% since 03/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Orion Energy Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.27. This figure suggests that OESX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OESX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.14% at this stage. This figure means that OESX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) would settle between $4.81/share to $4.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.48 mark, then the market for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.32 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, assumed coverage of OESX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 04. Rodman & Renshaw, analysts launched coverage of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 18. Analysts at ROTH Capital lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 04.

OESX equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OESX stock price is currently trading at 16.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 66. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.6.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 29.2% to hit $29 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 134.1% from $65.75 million to a noteworthy $153940. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 233.3% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, OESX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 300% to hit $0.46 per share.