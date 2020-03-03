The real reason why SVB Financial Group (SIVB) sank -4.47% today

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.47% or (-9.69 points) to $207.06 from its previous close of $216.75. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 252099 contracts so far this session. SIVB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 473.96 thousand shares, but with a 51.43 million float and a -10.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SIVB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $279.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 34.88% from where the SIVB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-28.01 over a week and tumble down $-40.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $270.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $183.04 stood for a -23.58% since 08/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SVB Financial Group, the two-week RSI stands at 29.19. This figure suggests that SIVB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SIVB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.82% at this stage. This figure means that SIVB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that SVB Financial Group (SIVB) would settle between $221.71/share to $226.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $206.96 mark, then the market for SVB Financial Group becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $197.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -20.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of SIVB but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 09. The price target has been raised from $280 to $300. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 25. The target price has been raised from $300 to $275. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on July 29, they lifted price target for these shares to $300 from $325.

SIVB equity has an average rating of 2.24, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SIVB stock price is currently trading at 10.42X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.8. SVB Financial Group current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.8% to hit $807400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.3% from $3.32 billion to a noteworthy $3.31 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SVB Financial Group is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -14.9% to hit $4.63 per share. For the fiscal year, SIVB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -9.6% to hit $19.64 per share.