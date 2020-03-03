Possible Explanations for Why Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Trades Today Up 10.77%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). At current price of $14.91, the shares have already added 1.45 points (10.77% higher) from its previous close of $13.46. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 200422 contracts so far this session. VECO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 289.78 thousand shares, but with a 47.84 million float and a -2.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VECO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.69% from where the VECO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.41 over a week and surge $1.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $8.98 stood for a -22.38% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.19 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Veeco Instruments Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.75. This figure suggests that VECO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VECO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.02% at this stage. This figure means that VECO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) would settle between $13.63/share to $13.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.17 mark, then the market for Veeco Instruments Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of VECO from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 03. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 05. The target price has been raised from $15 to $18. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 06.

VECO equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VECO stock price is currently trading at 12.76X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29. Veeco Instruments Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.5% to hit $109780, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.8% from $419350 to a noteworthy $468810. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Veeco Instruments Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 178.6% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, VECO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2466.7% to hit $0.71 per share.