Why Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Stock Rose 9.72% in Trade Today?

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $51.57, the shares have already added 4.57 points (9.72% higher) from its previous close of $47. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 764114 contracts so far this session. SAGE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.33 million shares, but with a 50.81 million float and a -32.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SAGE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $96.74 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 87.59% from where the SAGE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sage Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.75. This figure suggests that SAGE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SAGE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.2% at this stage. This figure means that SAGE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) would settle between $49.83/share to $52.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.81 mark, then the market for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.62 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -11.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of SAGE but were stick to Neutral recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 28. The price target has been raised from $87 to $78. Mizuho, analysts launched coverage of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 06. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on December 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $100 from $190.

SAGE equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.