Why Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Is Down A Whooping -6.55% Today

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.55% or (-0.09 points) to $1.36 from its previous close of $1.45. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1218652 contracts so far this session. NOG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.54 million shares, but with a 0.27 billion float and a -7.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NOG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 177.94% from where the NOG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.11 over a week and tumble down $-0.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $1.26 stood for a -53.91% since 02/27/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.3. This figure suggests that NOG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NOG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.41% at this stage. This figure means that NOG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) would settle between $1.52/share to $1.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.34 mark, then the market for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital raised their recommendation on shares of NOG from In-line to Outperform in their opinion released on December 20. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a In-line recommendation to Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 23. The target price has been raised from $4 to $3. Analysts at CapitalOne released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 31.

NOG equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NOG stock price is currently trading at 3.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.2. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.4% to hit $173400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 27.7% from $471030 to a noteworthy $601300. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72% to hit $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, NOG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -40.7% to hit $0.35 per share.