Why Everyone’s Talking About American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) stock? Its price is jumping 5.76 points, trading at $129.42 levels, and is up 4.66% from its previous close of $123.66. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 630487 contracts so far this session. AWK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.03 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -10.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AWK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $136.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 5.7% from where the AWK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.35 over a week and tumble down $-7.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $141.37, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $100.61 stood for a -8.45% since 04/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Water Works Company, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.22. This figure suggests that AWK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AWK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.78% at this stage. This figure means that AWK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) would settle between $126.1/share to $128.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $120.92 mark, then the market for American Water Works Company, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $118.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of AWK from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on February 04. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 15. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 15.

AWK equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AWK stock price is currently trading at 29.21X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 36.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.1. American Water Works Company, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.9.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.7% to hit $843150, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.7% from $3.61 billion to a noteworthy $3.81 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Water Works Company, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 19.7% to hit $0.73 per share. For the fiscal year, AWK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.9% to hit $3.86 per share.