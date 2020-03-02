Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Surges 4.44%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 4.53 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 4.44% to $106.59 from its previous close of $102.06. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 887496 contracts so far this session. FTNT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.26 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -10.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FTNT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $130.04 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 22% from where the FTNT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.54 over a week and tumble down $-9.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $121.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $68.87 stood for a -12.5% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fortinet, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.91. This figure suggests that FTNT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FTNT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.61% at this stage. This figure means that FTNT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) would settle between $104.72/share to $107.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $98.74 mark, then the market for Fortinet, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $95.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -5.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted target price for shares of FTNT but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 07. The price target has been raised from $120 to $133. BMO Capital Markets analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 07. The target price has been raised from $132 to $138. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets are sticking to their Underperform stance. However, on February 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $132 from $115.

FTNT equity has an average rating of 2.28, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 29 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FTNT stock price is currently trading at 32.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 54.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.8. Fortinet, Inc. current P/B ratio of 13.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 10.2.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 19% to hit $562630, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18% from $2.16 billion to a noteworthy $2.54 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Fortinet, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, FTNT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.1% to hit $2.72 per share.