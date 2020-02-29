Why Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Shares Are Crashing -4.01 Percent Today

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $43.08, the shares have already lost -1.8 points (-4.01% lower) from its previous close of $44.88. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 980872 contracts so far this session. SLF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 525.23 thousand shares, but with a 0.59 billion float and a -9.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SLF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45.65 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 5.97% from where the SLF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.4 over a week and tumble down $-4.88 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $50.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $37.25 stood for a -14.06% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sun Life Financial Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.26. This figure suggests that SLF stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SLF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.62% at this stage. This figure means that SLF share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) would settle between $45.53/share to $46.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.56 mark, then the market for Sun Life Financial Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CIBC raised their recommendation on shares of SLF from Sector Underperform to Neutral in their opinion released on February 14. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 07. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 02.

SLF equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SLF stock price is currently trading at 9.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 6.8. Sun Life Financial Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.