Why Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Stock Price Dropped Up To -4.46% Today

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $52.74, the shares have already lost -2.46 points (-4.46% lower) from its previous close of $55.2. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1068555 contracts so far this session. VOYA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.33 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -13.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VOYA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.52% from where the VOYA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-10.12 over a week and tumble down $-8.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $63.81, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $47.71 stood for a -17.35% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Voya Financial, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.82. This figure suggests that VOYA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VOYA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.51% at this stage. This figure means that VOYA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) would settle between $56.61/share to $58.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $54.35 mark, then the market for Voya Financial, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $53.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of VOYA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 08. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 20. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 08.

VOYA equity has an average rating of 2.07, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VOYA stock price is currently trading at 8.52X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.2. Voya Financial, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.