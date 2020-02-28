Why The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock is Down Almost -4.81% Today

What just happened? The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.81% or (-2.64 points) to $52.29 from its previous close of $54.93. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 9483073 contracts so far this session. KO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 12 million shares, but with a 4.26 billion float and a -8.02% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $63.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 21.44% from where the KO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.26 over a week and tumble down $-6.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $60.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $44.61 stood for a -13.04% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Coca-Cola Company, the two-week RSI stands at 20.91. This figure suggests that KO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.1% at this stage. This figure means that KO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Coca-Cola Company (KO) would settle between $56.92/share to $58.91/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.91 mark, then the market for The Coca-Cola Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $52.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.98. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse raised their recommendation on shares of KO from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on January 09. UBS analysts bumped their rating on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 23. Analysts at Atlantic Equities, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 29.

KO equity has an average rating of 2.26, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KO stock price is currently trading at 22.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31. The Coca-Cola Company current P/B ratio of 12.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 8.3.