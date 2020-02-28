Why Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Stock Price Dropped Up To -4.78% Today

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $366.2, the shares have already lost -18.4 points (-4.78% lower) from its previous close of $384.6. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 965794 contracts so far this session. LMT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.14 million shares, but with a 0.28 billion float and a -9.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LMT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $461.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.95% from where the LMT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-65.61 over a week and tumble down $-73.71 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $442.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $292.53 stood for a -17.25% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.9 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lockheed Martin Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 19.52. This figure suggests that LMT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LMT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.4% at this stage. This figure means that LMT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) would settle between $394.3/share to $403.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $379.62 mark, then the market for Lockheed Martin Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $374.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -27.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors lowered their recommendation on shares of LMT from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 29. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on April 24. The target price has been raised from $390 to $400. Analysts at Susquehanna, made their first call for the equity with a Positive recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 10.

LMT equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LMT stock price is currently trading at 14.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.3. Lockheed Martin Corporation current P/B ratio of 34.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 6.4.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.3% to hit $15.09 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.5% from $59.81 billion to a noteworthy $63.7 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -2.7% to hit $5.83 per share. For the fiscal year, LMT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.5% to hit $24.26 per share.