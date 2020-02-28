This is why Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) share price is losing -4.02% today

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is -1.28 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.02% to $30.53 from its previous close of $31.81. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 7753655 contracts so far this session. OXY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 10.7 million shares, but with a 0.89 billion float and a -25.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OXY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 67.41% from where the OXY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.01 over a week and tumble down $-9.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $68.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/04/19. The recent low of $29.64 stood for a -55.64% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.99 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 20.92. This figure suggests that OXY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OXY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.35% at this stage. This figure means that OXY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) would settle between $33.2/share to $34.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.79 mark, then the market for Occidental Petroleum Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.77 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -5.62. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of OXY from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on January 13. Mizuho analysts bumped their rating on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at Tudor Pickering released an upgrade from Sell to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 03.

Moving on, OXY stock price is currently trading at 42.08X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.8. Occidental Petroleum Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.