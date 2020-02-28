Looking Into What Made Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) Sink More Than -4.72 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK). At current price of $43.1, the shares have already lost -2.14 points (-4.72% lower) from its previous close of $45.24. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 386359 contracts so far this session. SILK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 318.1 thousand shares, but with a 24.06 million float and a -3.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SILK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.45% from where the SILK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Silk Road Medical, Inc, the two-week RSI stands at 34.55. This figure suggests that SILK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SILK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.26% at this stage. This figure means that SILK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) would settle between $46.59/share to $47.94/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.15 mark, then the market for Silk Road Medical, Inc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.06 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus, assumed coverage of SILK assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on August 20. Stifel, analysts launched coverage of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 29. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 29.

SILK equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SILK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 46.5. Silk Road Medical, Inc current P/B ratio of 18 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.

Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 55.2% to hit $19.81 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 48.4% from $63.35 million to a noteworthy $94.02 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Silk Road Medical, Inc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 99% to hit $-0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, SILK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 68.4% to hit $-0.72 per share.