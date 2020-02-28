Here’s Why Accenture plc (ACN) Fell As Much As -3.03% Today

Big changes are happening at Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.03% or (-5.64 points) to $180.8 from its previous close of $186.44. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2223820 contracts so far this session. ACN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.02 million shares, but with a 0.66 billion float and a -12.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ACN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $222.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 22.91% from where the ACN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-32.62 over a week and tumble down $-29.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $216.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $160.5 stood for a -16.45% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Accenture plc, the two-week RSI stands at 17.8. This figure suggests that ACN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ACN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.32% at this stage. This figure means that ACN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Accenture plc (ACN) would settle between $191.74/share to $197.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $183.76 mark, then the market for Accenture plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $181.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -14.91. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Atlantic Equities, assumed coverage of ACN assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on February 19. Berenberg, analysts launched coverage of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 21. Analysts at MoffettNathanson lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 07.

ACN equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 20 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ACN stock price is currently trading at 21.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.3. Accenture plc current P/B ratio of 7.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.