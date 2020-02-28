Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Getting Lifted 5.58% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) stock value has climbed by nearly 5.58% or (2.08 points) to $39.34 from its previous close of $37.26. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1060101 contracts so far this session. CHGG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.32 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -9.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CHGG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.16% from where the CHGG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Chegg, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.83. This figure suggests that CHGG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CHGG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.24% at this stage. This figure means that CHGG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) would settle between $38.24/share to $39.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.68 mark, then the market for Chegg, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $36.09 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.48. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lifted target price for shares of CHGG but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 11. The price target has been raised from $35 to $39. BMO Capital Markets analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 10. The target price has been raised from $37 to $43. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 25.

CHGG equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CHGG stock price is currently trading at 28.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 59.7. Chegg, Inc. current P/B ratio of 9.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.1.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 27.2% to hit $123920, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 27.7% from $410930 to a noteworthy $524880. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Chegg, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 6.7% to hit $0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, CHGG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 12.1% to hit $1.02 per share.