Why Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock Tumbled -2.48% in Trade Today?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $2.56, the shares have already lost -0.06 points (-2.48% lower) from its previous close of $2.62. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 7376606 contracts so far this session. LYG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.31 million shares, but with a 17.51 billion float and a -8.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LYG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.17% from where the LYG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Lloyds Banking Group plc, the two-week RSI stands at 19.93. This figure suggests that LYG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LYG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.61% at this stage. This figure means that LYG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) would settle between $2.66/share to $2.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.59 mark, then the market for Lloyds Banking Group plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, assumed coverage of LYG assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on February 11. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at Goldman lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 12.

LYG equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LYG stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.1. Lloyds Banking Group plc current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.