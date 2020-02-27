Why Everyone’s Talking About ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) stock? Its price is nose-diving -3.67 points, trading at $69.62 levels, and is down -5.01% from its previous close of $73.29. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2369166 contracts so far this session. OKE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.95 million shares, but with a 0.37 billion float and a -4.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OKE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $76.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.21% from where the OKE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.41 over a week and tumble down $-4.83 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $78.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $63.13 stood for a -11.29% since 05/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ONEOK, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.48. This figure suggests that OKE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OKE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.36% at this stage. This figure means that OKE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) would settle between $74.95/share to $76.61/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $72.13 mark, then the market for ONEOK, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $70.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.92. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of OKE from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 26. Scotiabank, analysts launched coverage of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) stock with a Sector Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 28. Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered the stock to a Peer Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 08.

OKE equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OKE stock price is currently trading at 19.02X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 23.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.4. ONEOK, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.8.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.1% to hit $2.95 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.1% from $10.16 billion to a noteworthy $12.72 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ONEOK, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8.6% to hit $0.88 per share. For the fiscal year, OKE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 24.4% to hit $3.82 per share.