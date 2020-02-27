The Reason For Today’s -4.49% Weakness in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.49% or (-1.09 points) to $23.16 from its previous close of $24.25. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2744142 contracts so far this session. STWD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.35 million shares, but with a 0.27 billion float and a -5.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STWD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26.36 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 13.82% from where the STWD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.76 over a week and tumble down $-2.58 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $21.93 stood for a -12.04% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.6 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Starwood Property Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.28. This figure suggests that STWD stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STWD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.98% at this stage. This figure means that STWD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) would settle between $24.55/share to $24.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.07 mark, then the market for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of STWD assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on December 02. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 21. Analysts at Raymond James, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 27.

STWD equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STWD stock price is currently trading at 11.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 87.2. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2.4% to hit $303020, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2% from $1.2 billion to a noteworthy $1.22 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 89.3% to hit $0.53 per share. For the fiscal year, STWD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.9% to hit $2.14 per share.