Why Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Stock Dove Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -2.73 points, trading at $24.75 levels, and is down -9.95% from its previous close of $27.48. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 481806 contracts so far this session. SBGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.28 million shares, but with a 64.03 million float and a -8.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SBGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 82.71% from where the SBGI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 20.92. This figure suggests that SBGI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SBGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.93% at this stage. This figure means that SBGI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) would settle between $28.24/share to $29.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.84 mark, then the market for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of SBGI assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on December 13. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 24. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $80 from $90.

SBGI equity has an average rating of 2.3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SBGI stock price is currently trading at 6.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.3. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.4.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 81.2% to hit $1.62 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 38% from $3.06 billion to a noteworthy $4.21 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -51% to hit $1.03 per share. For the fiscal year, SBGI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -68.7% to hit $1.05 per share.