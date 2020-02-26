Why Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Surged Today

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 12.4% or (0.32 points) to $2.9 from its previous close of $2.58. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102954 contracts so far this session. HBIO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 73.81 million shares, but with a 32.4 million float and a -0.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HBIO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 32.07% from where the HBIO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.2 over a week and tumble down $-0.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/04/19. The recent low of $1.51 stood for a -37.77% since 09/07/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.42 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Harvard Bioscience, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.44. This figure suggests that HBIO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HBIO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.75% at this stage. This figure means that HBIO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) would settle between $2.73/share to $2.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.44 mark, then the market for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Janney lowered their recommendation on shares of HBIO from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on July 08. Janney analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 24. The target price has been raised from $5 to $8. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on January 23, they lifted price target for these shares to $10 from $6.

HBIO equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HBIO stock price is currently trading at 11.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 60.4. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.3% to hit $31.8 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.1% from $121950 to a noteworthy $117000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 28.6% to hit $0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, HBIO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -5% to hit $0.19 per share.