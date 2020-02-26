Why Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Surged Today

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.59% or (0.03 points) to $1.19 from its previous close of $1.16. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 23923 contracts so far this session. ARC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 121.33 thousand shares, but with a 36.95 million float and a -7.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ARC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 194.12% from where the ARC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.03 over a week and tumble down $-0.06 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/27/19. The recent low of $1.07 stood for a -55.76% since 06/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ARC Document Solutions, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.98. This figure suggests that ARC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ARC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.05% at this stage. This figure means that ARC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) would settle between $1.21/share to $1.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.12 mark, then the market for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lifted target price for shares of ARC but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 08. The price target has been raised from $3.25 to $3.50. B. Riley FBR, Inc. analysts have lowered their rating of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 02. Analysts at Sidoti, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 20.

Moving on, ARC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 45.9. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.4.