Why Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Shares Retreated -4.52% Today

What just happened? Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.52% or (-0.39 points) to $8.23 from its previous close of $8.62. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 170601 contracts so far this session. OIS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 551.43 thousand shares, but with a 59.44 million float and a -20.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OIS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 88.82% from where the OIS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.81 over a week and tumble down $-3.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21.27, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/25/19. The recent low of $8.33 stood for a -61.31% since 02/26/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Oil States International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.33. This figure suggests that OIS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OIS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.92% at this stage. This figure means that OIS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) would settle between $8.84/share to $9.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.45 mark, then the market for Oil States International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of OIS from Underweight to Neutral in their opinion released on February 21. Scotiabank analysts have lowered their rating of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) stock from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 13.

OIS equity has an average rating of 2.69, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.1% to hit $237810, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.1% from $1.02 billion to a noteworthy $1.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Oil States International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 30.4% to hit $-0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, OIS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 40.3% to hit $-0.37 per share.