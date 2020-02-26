Why Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Stock Wiped Out -9.12% Today

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.97, the shares have already lost -0.1 points (-9.12% lower) from its previous close of $1.07. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 101907 contracts so far this session. FTFT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 296.11 thousand shares, but with a 9.02 million float and a 20.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FTFT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 312.37% from where the FTFT share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Future FinTech Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 58.23. This figure suggests that FTFT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FTFT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.54% at this stage. This figure means that FTFT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) would settle between $1.13/share to $1.18/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.01 mark, then the market for Future FinTech Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.