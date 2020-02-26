Why Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Stock Soared 3.25% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) stock? Its price is jumping 0.16 points, trading at $4.93 levels, and is up 3.25% from its previous close of $4.77. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 216520 contracts so far this session. ADMS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 643.18 thousand shares, but with a 26.99 million float and a -14.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ADMS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 142.19% from where the ADMS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.6 over a week and tumble down $-0.31 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/03/19. The recent low of $3.35 stood for a -60.82% since 10/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.71 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43. This figure suggests that ADMS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ADMS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.61% at this stage. This figure means that ADMS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) would settle between $5.24/share to $5.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.45 mark, then the market for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.14 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.44. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of ADMS but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 18. The price target has been raised from $30 to $10. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 30. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 09.

ADMS equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 37.2% to hit $16.01 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 50.7% from $54.64 million to a noteworthy $82.36 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 27.8% to hit $-0.78 per share. For the fiscal year, ADMS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 36.6% to hit $-2.41 per share.