What has caused a significant move in Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)?

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $50.16, the shares have already added 1.9 points (3.94% higher) from its previous close of $48.26. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 271596 contracts so far this session. RPD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 499.91 thousand shares, but with a 44.05 million float and a -13.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RPD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $69.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.31% from where the RPD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.9 over a week and tumble down $-10.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $66.01, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/26/19. The recent low of $42.83 stood for a -24.01% since 02/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.12 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Rapid7, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 31.04. This figure suggests that RPD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RPD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11% at this stage. This figure means that RPD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) would settle between $50.8/share to $53.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.81 mark, then the market for Rapid7, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray, assumed coverage of RPD assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on December 10. SunTrust, analysts launched coverage of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 03. Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on July 29, they lifted price target for these shares to $72 from $62.

RPD equity has an average rating of 1.72, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 32.4% to hit $92.49 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 22.7% from $326950 to a noteworthy $401150. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Rapid7, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -650% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, RPD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 66.7% to hit $0.15 per share.