It’s understandable why traders are protecting Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 3.93% or (0.5 points) to $13.21 from its previous close of $12.71. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1225560 contracts so far this session. VIPS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.16 million shares, but with a 0.49 billion float and a -9.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIPS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.8% from where the VIPS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.48 over a week and tumble down $-0.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $15.46, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/01/20. The recent low of $6.17 stood for a -14.55% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Vipshop Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 43.45. This figure suggests that VIPS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIPS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.41% at this stage. This figure means that VIPS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) would settle between $13.1/share to $13.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.45 mark, then the market for Vipshop Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, assumed coverage of VIPS assigning Equal-Weight rating, according to their opinion released on February 05. Morgan Stanley, analysts launched coverage of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at CLSA lowered the stock to a Outperform call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 25.

VIPS equity has an average rating of 2.35, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 24 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VIPS stock price is currently trading at 10.7X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.6. Vipshop Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.3.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 616% to hit $27.75 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 666.2% from $11.92 billion to a noteworthy $91.32 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 985% to hit $2.17 per share. For the fiscal year, VIPS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1083.9% to hit $6.63 per share.