How Far Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.95 points, trading at $15.95 levels, and is up 6.33% from its previous close of $15. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 282334 contracts so far this session. KTOS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 971.62 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -26.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KTOS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.58% from where the KTOS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.86 over a week and tumble down $-3.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.08, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/31/19. The recent low of $14.48 stood for a -36.4% since 04/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.62. This figure suggests that KTOS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KTOS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.79% at this stage. This figure means that KTOS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) would settle between $17.3/share to $19.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.72 mark, then the market for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies raised their recommendation on shares of KTOS from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 26. Noble Capital Markets analysts bumped their rating on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 02. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 16.

KTOS equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KTOS stock price is currently trading at 32.82X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 150 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.6. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.8.