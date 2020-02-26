Here’s Why The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) Stock Is Facing Steep Loss Today

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.44% or (-0.18 points) to $3.87 from its previous close of $4.05. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 153850 contracts so far this session. TCS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 216.24 thousand shares, but with a 17.39 million float and a -1.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TCS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.28% from where the TCS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.35 over a week and tumble down $-0.28 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/15/19. The recent low of $3.57 stood for a -59.26% since 11/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.35 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Container Store Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.1. This figure suggests that TCS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TCS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.67% at this stage. This figure means that TCS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) would settle between $4.09/share to $4.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.02 mark, then the market for The Container Store Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of TCS from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on October 17. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) stock with a Sell recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 11. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 31.

TCS equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TCS stock price is currently trading at 8.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.1. The Container Store Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.7.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.3% to hit $249950, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.3% from $895090 to a noteworthy $924690. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Container Store Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 6.1% to hit $0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, TCS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -4.8% to hit $0.4 per share.