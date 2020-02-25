Why Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Shares Are Rising 5.15 Percent Today

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $16.94, the shares have already added 0.83 points (5.15% higher) from its previous close of $16.11. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 210108 contracts so far this session. LNTH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 375.49 thousand shares, but with a 37.97 million float and a -3.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LNTH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.72% from where the LNTH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.18 over a week and tumble down $-1.38 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $29.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/07/19. The recent low of $15.53 stood for a -43.15% since 02/25/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lantheus Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.95. This figure suggests that LNTH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LNTH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.34% at this stage. This figure means that LNTH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) would settle between $16.38/share to $16.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.85 mark, then the market for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CJS Securities raised their recommendation on shares of LNTH from Market Perform to Market Outperform in their opinion released on August 16. Wells Fargo analysts bumped their rating on Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 02. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on November 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $12 from $6.

LNTH equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LNTH stock price is currently trading at 15.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.2. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.7% to hit $91.2 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.6% from $343370 to a noteworthy $348830. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $0.3 per share. For the fiscal year, LNTH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.1% to hit $1.12 per share.