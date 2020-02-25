Why Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)’s Stock Is Melting Down -2.75% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.08 points, trading at $2.83 levels, and is down -2.75% from its previous close of $2.91. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 204617 contracts so far this session. SUPV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.08 million shares, but with a 65.64 million float and a 1.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SUPV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 85.16% from where the SUPV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.04 over a week and tumble down $-0.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/27/19. The recent low of $2.25 stood for a -72.74% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Grupo Supervielle S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 38.36. This figure suggests that SUPV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SUPV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.86% at this stage. This figure means that SUPV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) would settle between $3.04/share to $3.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.79 mark, then the market for Grupo Supervielle S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.67 for its downside target.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of SUPV from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on September 19. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 19. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 12.

SUPV equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SUPV stock price is currently trading at 3.46X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.6. Grupo Supervielle S.A. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.