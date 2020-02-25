Stock Movers: Why Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Stock Is Crushed About -6.37 Percent Today

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -6.37% or (-2.81 points) to $41.29 from its previous close of $44.1. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 218628 contracts so far this session. SIMO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 246.17 thousand shares, but with a 30.16 million float and a -4.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SIMO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $57.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.99% from where the SIMO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.12 over a week and tumble down $-6.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.04, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $30.86 stood for a -22.15% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 29.24. This figure suggests that SIMO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SIMO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.94% at this stage. This figure means that SIMO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) would settle between $44.83/share to $45.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $43.56 mark, then the market for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered their recommendation on shares of SIMO from Buy to Underperform in their opinion released on February 25. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 10. The target price has been raised from $55 to $56. Analysts at Summit Insights lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 07.

SIMO equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SIMO stock price is currently trading at 12.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.4. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation current P/B ratio of 3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 49.8% to hit $133170, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.1% from $449390 to a noteworthy $562190. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 54.8% to hit $0.65 per share. For the fiscal year, SIMO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.2% to hit $3.15 per share.