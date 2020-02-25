Possible Explanations for Why LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Trades Today Down -4.48%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN). At current price of $65.68, the shares have already lost -3.08 points (-4.48% lower) from its previous close of $68.76. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 190487 contracts so far this session. LIVN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 326.57 thousand shares, but with a 48.17 million float and a -2.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LIVN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $89.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.59% from where the LIVN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.56 over a week and tumble down $-3.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $99.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/27/19. The recent low of $64.8 stood for a -34.74% since 01/05/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LivaNova PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 30.53. This figure suggests that LIVN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LIVN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.77% at this stage. This figure means that LIVN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that LivaNova PLC (LIVN) would settle between $70.22/share to $71.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $66.94 mark, then the market for LivaNova PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $65.11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of LIVN but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 30. The price target has been raised from $91 to $88. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 28. The target price has been raised from $135 to $120. Analysts at UBS, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 28.

LIVN equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LIVN stock price is currently trading at 20.8X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 50.3. LivaNova PLC current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.5% to hit $295490, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.2% from $1.11 billion to a noteworthy $1.09 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LivaNova PLC is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -12.5% to hit $0.98 per share. For the fiscal year, LIVN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -13.8% to hit $3.06 per share.