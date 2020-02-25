New Gold Inc. (NGD) Up 7.9%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 7.9% or (0.07 points) to $0.97 from its previous close of $0.9. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2209657 contracts so far this session. NGD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.7 million shares, but with a 0.67 billion float and a 18.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NGD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.01 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 313.4% from where the NGD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.21 over a week and surge $0.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/17/19. The recent low of $0.61 stood for a -37.75% since 05/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.06 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for New Gold Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.32. This figure suggests that NGD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NGD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.44% at this stage. This figure means that NGD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that New Gold Inc. (NGD) would settle between $0.94/share to $0.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.87 mark, then the market for New Gold Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CIBC lowered their recommendation on shares of NGD from Neutral to Sector Underperform in their opinion released on February 14. RBC Capital Mkts, analysts launched coverage of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) stock with a Underperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 05. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts released an upgrade from Underperform to Sector Perform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 05.

NGD equity has an average rating of 3.08, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NGD stock price is currently trading at 60X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 60.7. New Gold Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.

New Gold Inc. (NGD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 28.2% to hit $217320, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 55.4% from $604400 to a noteworthy $939520. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, New Gold Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -50% to hit $0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, NGD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.1% to hit $0.1 per share.