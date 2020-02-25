Here’s Why Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) Soared As Much As 23.98% Today

Big changes are happening at Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 23.98% or (3.71 points) to $19.18 from its previous close of $15.47. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 525321 contracts so far this session. JMEI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 51.6 million shares, but with a 0.11 million float and a -2.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JMEI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -34.83% from where the JMEI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.3 over a week and surge $2.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/28/19. The recent low of $15.32 stood for a -31.5% since 02/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.42 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Jumei International Holding Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 62.65. This figure suggests that JMEI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JMEI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.52% at this stage. This figure means that JMEI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) would settle between $15.75/share to $16.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.25 mark, then the market for Jumei International Holding Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of JMEI from Equal-Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on April 06. Credit Agricole analysts have lowered their rating of Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) stock from Buy to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 23. Analysts at Goldman lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 02.

Moving on, JMEI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 50.3. Jumei International Holding Limited current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.5.