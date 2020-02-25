Fact Check: What’s wrong with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), which fell -0.27 points or -3.81% to trade at $6.95 as last check. The stock closed last session at $7.22 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 549564 contracts so far this session. UNFI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.2 million shares, but with a 52.87 million float and a -4.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UNFI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.11% from where the UNFI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.59 over a week and tumble down $-0.18 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $15.63, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/03/19. The recent low of $6.56 stood for a -55.57% since 10/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for United Natural Foods, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.07. This figure suggests that UNFI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UNFI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.85% at this stage. This figure means that UNFI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) would settle between $7.36/share to $7.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.08 mark, then the market for United Natural Foods, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.93 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of UNFI from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 17. Pivotal Research Group analysts again handed out a Sell recommendation to United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 03. The target price has been raised from $6 to $3. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Market Perform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 02.

UNFI equity has an average rating of 3.08, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UNFI stock price is currently trading at 5.86X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.4. United Natural Foods, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.2.