Fact Check: What’s wrong with Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), which fell -0.12 points or -5.06% to trade at $2.25 as last check. The stock closed last session at $2.37 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 91992 contracts so far this session. DSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 317.18 thousand shares, but with a 85.57 million float and a -13.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 65.78% from where the DSX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Diana Shipping Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.98. This figure suggests that DSX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.87% at this stage. This figure means that DSX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) would settle between $2.53/share to $2.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.28 mark, then the market for Diana Shipping Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of DSX from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 17. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) stock from Underperform to In-line in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 24. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 07.

DSX equity has an average rating of 2.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16% to hit $50.52 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.5% from $218780 to a noteworthy $209040. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 100% to hit $0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, DSX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10% to hit $0.11 per share.