Why XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -7.14%

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -7.14% or (-7.03 points) to $91.48 from its previous close of $98.51. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 490247 contracts so far this session. XPO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 886.66 thousand shares, but with a 91.19 million float and a 4.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XPO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $107.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 17.33% from where the XPO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.79 over a week and tumble down $-0.43 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $100.18, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $45.73 stood for a -8.68% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.4 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for XPO Logistics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.96. This figure suggests that XPO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XPO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.27% at this stage. This figure means that XPO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) would settle between $99.41/share to $100.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $97.45 mark, then the market for XPO Logistics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $96.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of XPO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 18. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 30.

XPO equity has an average rating of 2.05, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, XPO stock price is currently trading at 17.37X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.3. XPO Logistics, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.1% to hit $4.11 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.3% from $16.65 billion to a noteworthy $17.2 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, XPO Logistics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 23.5% to hit $0.63 per share. For the fiscal year, XPO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.4% to hit $4.81 per share.