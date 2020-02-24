Why Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) Is Getting Crushed -3.67% Today

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.67% or (-0.02 points) to $0.47 from its previous close of $0.49. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 80615 contracts so far this session. SYN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 226.85 thousand shares, but with a 16.79 million float and a -5.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SYN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 378.72% from where the SYN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.05 over a week and tumble down $-0.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $0.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/15/19. The recent low of $0.37 stood for a -44.11% since 08/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.89 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is less volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Synthetic Biologics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.31. This figure suggests that SYN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SYN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.58% at this stage. This figure means that SYN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) would settle between $0.52/share to $0.56/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.46 mark, then the market for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at FBR & Co. lifted target price for shares of SYN but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 06. The price target has been raised from $5 to $6. FBR Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on May 06. The target price has been raised from $10 to $9. Analysts at FBR Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 26.

SYN equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.