Why La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $31.13, the shares have already lost -2.26 points (-6.77% lower) from its previous close of $33.39. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 139591 contracts so far this session. LZB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 306.5 thousand shares, but with a 44.4 million float and a 4.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LZB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.43% from where the LZB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.79 over a week and tumble down $-1.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $37.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/19/19. The recent low of $27.79 stood for a -16.94% since 06/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 43.34. This figure suggests that LZB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LZB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.43% at this stage. This figure means that LZB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) would settle between $33.92/share to $34.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $32.85 mark, then the market for La-Z-Boy Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $32.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.5. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of LZB from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 20. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 23. Analysts at Sidoti lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 06.

LZB equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LZB stock price is currently trading at 13.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16. La-Z-Boy Incorporated current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.3% to hit $468740, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.7% from $1.75 billion to a noteworthy $1.81 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 6.3% to hit $0.68 per share. For the fiscal year, LZB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.6% to hit $2.26 per share.