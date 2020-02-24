The Reason For Today’s -5.31% Weakness in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.31% or (-4.52 points) to $80.55 from its previous close of $85.07. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1184486 contracts so far this session. A shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.86 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a -0.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for A stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $90.31 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.12% from where the A share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.41 over a week and tumble down $-7.85 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $90.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $65.35 stood for a -11.13% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Agilent Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.66. This figure suggests that A stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current A readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.72% at this stage. This figure means that A share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) would settle between $85.64/share to $86.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $83.95 mark, then the market for Agilent Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $82.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lowered their recommendation on shares of A from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 24. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 07.

A equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, A stock price is currently trading at 22.38X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 35 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 48.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.